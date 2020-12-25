Virtual Santa bringing children the Christmas spirit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a Christmas like we’ve never seen before. A company finding a creative way to connect people through technology, from the North Pole to their very own home.

During this pandemic making a visit to see Santa in person is very challenging, but JingleRing is using an interactive online platform to continue this holiday tradition.

JingleRing started this year providing more than 300 Santa’s and Mrs. Claus all over the world with jobs. Three of those performers are here in Northern Nevada.

Carla Wilson also known as Mrs. Claus said during this crisis having the chance to do something she truly loves brings so much joy to her heart. She added she is grateful for this opportunity.

“We do not know how many jobs are going to come back next year, it is all a guessing game for everybody until we get COVID under control,” said Wilson.

Wilson said children have been isolated and with their exposure to the world limited due to COVID. This online platform can at least provide a bit of normalcy.

“The children were amazed, we know their names we know their age, we know what they want, even their pet’s name,” said Wilson.

Walt Geer, C.E.O and Co-Founder of JingleRing said they also prioritized children with special needs and provided families with a diverse selection of Santa’s to choose from.

“I get notes from people all the time saying thank you for providing a Santa that looks like me,” Geer said.

Being one of the only virtual programs offering multiple languages including ASL.

“We looked at it and said let’s use the technology to create an experience that people can’t find at the mall,” said Geer.

Although it may be virtual, Mrs. Claus said the joy that she sees on a child’s face when they are told they are on the nice list makes life worthwhile during these times.

