Reno traffic incident now linked to murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month Washoe County investigators filed open murder charges against a 26 year old man for the death of a young woman on the Mount Rose Highway back in September.

No details were released, not even the cause of death, though we quickly learned through other sources it was strangulation.

That only deepened the mystery.

What do investigators believe happened that night?

Now, through documents we’ve obtained, we can fill in the details in a tragic story.

It begins at two in the morning on September 15, when an off duty Deputy Sheriff happened upon what appeared to be a minor traffic accident on this stretch of the highway.

A car was in a ditch by the side of the road. He stopped to help finding a young man and woman outside the car. According to police records, the woman unresponsive, though her frantic companion insisted she was fine, only knocked out.

The deputy had immediate reason to believe otherwise. She had no pulse.

He called the incidents in and for the next seven minutes the deputy faced a difficult task, administering CPR to the woman while controlling the young man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and possibly dangerous. Then other deputies and paramedics arrived and, as they attempted to revive the woman, the man’s began to tell the first version of what had happened.

Details would change over the course of that night and later under interrogation at the jail, but 26 year old Alexandrew Scot Vail told investigators he and the woman, 27 year old Emily Giudici, had met earlier in Sparks, driven to his home in Kings Beach and, after spending the evening together, he was driving her home.

The two began battling over control of the vehicle. That’s how it ended up in the ditch by the side of the road.

The fight continued outside the vehicle and, in an attempt to stop it, Vail told police, he began alternately punching her in the face and choking her five or six, perhaps as many as 10 times. The final time he said he continued until he felt all the tension and energy leave her body. He dropped her face down in the dirt.

Vail claimed he attempted CPR, though there’s no sign of it.

He was charged with open murder under a Nevada statute which holds when there appears to be an interval between the provocation and the killing it amounts to deliberate revenge and shall be punished as murder.

It is not the first time Vail has faced charges for killing someone. In 2009 Vail was tried as a 15 year old and convicted of manslaughter along with three others for the beating death of a 54 year old Gardnerville man.

