Reno apartment fire sends person to the hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment complex south of the Peppermill on Christmas Eve. Emergency responders were called to Robinhood Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The fire reportedly started in an apartment on the third floor of the building. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the one apartment and had it extinguished in minutes.

Investigators say REMSA did take one person to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

