Advertisement

Reno apartment fire sends person to the hospital

RFD investigates an apartment fire on Robinhood Dr. on Christmas Eve.
RFD investigates an apartment fire on Robinhood Dr. on Christmas Eve.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:09 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment complex south of the Peppermill on Christmas Eve. Emergency responders were called to Robinhood Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The fire reportedly started in an apartment on the third floor of the building. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the one apartment and had it extinguished in minutes.

Investigators say REMSA did take one person to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
A semi has gone off I-580 NB at the Mill exit
Big rig removed following crash on I-580
Sparks firefighters respond to a fire on Oakridge Drive on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Sparks house fire under investigation
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 new COVID related deaths reported

Latest News

Virtual Santa bringing children the Christmas spirit
Virtual Santa bringing children the Christmas spirit
Alexandrew Scot Vail, 26
Reno traffic incident now linked to murder
Reno Fire Department
First responders celebrate the holiday at the station
Sparks Christian Fellowship brought its Christmas service to the drive-in
Sparks church finds new way to bring its congregation together for Christmas