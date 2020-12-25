Advertisement

President-elect Biden wishes ‘happiness and health’ to all in Christmas message

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:57 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning, wishing all Americans “peace, joy, health and happiness this season.”

Joe Biden acknowledged that it has been “a very difficult year” for many people and urged Americans to care for one another.

“We’re reminded we’re on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike,” he said.

Jill Biden expressed sympathy for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones this holiday season.

She also thanked frontline and essential workers for their work during the pandemic, and researchers and scientists for their efforts in finding a vaccine.

The Bidens said they have limited their family holiday celebration and urged Americans to do the same.

They expressed hope that next holiday season Americans will be able to reunite and celebrate with a newfound appreciation.

“Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won’t be forever and brighter days are coming soon,” Jill Biden said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandrew Scot Vail, 26
Reno traffic incident now linked to murder
RFD investigates an apartment fire on Robinhood Dr. on Christmas Eve.
Reno apartment fire sends person to the hospital
Kelly Lund, mother of two, is battling stage IV appendix cancer.
Local chef to make Christmas meal for woman battling cancer
Jesse Martinez, 37, is charged with murder and other crimes after he allegedly fatally struck...
Elderly COVID-19 patient beaten to death by roommate at Calif. hospital, sheriff says
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 new COVID related deaths reported

Latest News

@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share...
Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI investigates Nashville explosion
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Police: Warning blared from RV before Nashville explosion
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million.
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
A pandemic Christmas: Services move online, people stay home