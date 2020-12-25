Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re tracking two storms. First system starts Christmas Day into Saturday morning. The tail end of this storm looks to impact Plumas/Western Lassen County. Expect winter travel conditions to last through the weekend. Second colder system will drop down the CA coast with snow reaching the Sierra late Sunday evening or very early Monday morning. The big question is if a band of snow develops over western Nevada as the low drops southward into Southern California. However if a strong snow band develops, the totals for western NV could exceed 2 inches, but its looking to only be a 10%-20% chance for now in the valley floors. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the greater Tahoe area from 4pm to Saturday 10am, due to heavy snow accumulation.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 25
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 25(KOLO)

