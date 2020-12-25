First responders celebrate the holiday at the station

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holidays for most people this year are looking a lot different because of COVID-19. Many people may have to spend it away from their loved ones. Our local first responders are no strangers to this.

“Normally Christmas Eve would look the same as any other day where we respond to any calls that come in or any emergencies,” Captain Justin Biggs with the Reno Fire Department said.

Biggs explained no matter what day of the year it is, they go out on calls just as they would any other day. However, those who do have to work through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day usually get to have their families come to the station to celebrate with them.

“Historically we allow families to come over and visit their spouses but this year we are not able to do that,” Charles Moore, Fire Chief for the Truckee Meadow Fire District, said.

Moore explained the tradition is usually to have loved ones come to the station and enjoy a big Christmas dinner with those who are working the holiday. Because of COVID-19, that will not be taking place this year.

“We are cognizant of the fact that a lot of people are very very sick. It is what it is and we’re not upset about that so we’re just doing our jobs as we normally would,” Moore said.

Biggs said even though they can’t have their family at the station, they are still trying to keep the holiday spirit alive among the crew.

“We’re still going to have a Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day dinner, we just won’t have our families with us but we will have our fire family with us,” Biggs said.

Both Biggs and Moore want to remind people to stay safe this weekend by keeping their tree moist and keeping an eye out for hot decorations or anything that could start a potential fire.

