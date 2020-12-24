Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Two storm systems will move through the region over Christmas Weekend. The first will bring Sierra snow and valley rain and snow showers from Friday evening through Saturday morning. After a brief break, a colder system will bring the chance of snow at all elevations Sunday night into Monday. Carry chains in the Sierra and be prepared for winter driving conditions. -Jeff