Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:38 PM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Two storm systems will move through the region over Christmas Weekend. The first will bring Sierra snow and valley rain and snow showers from Friday evening through Saturday morning. After a brief break, a colder system will bring the chance of snow at all elevations Sunday night into Monday. Carry chains in the Sierra and be prepared for winter driving conditions. -Jeff

Most Read

A semi has gone off I-580 NB at the Mill exit
Big rig removed following crash on I-580
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
Sparks firefighters respond to a fire on Oakridge Drive on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Sparks house fire under investigation
A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Ryan Eller is the owner of Mellow Fellow in downtown Reno.
Local business owner reacts to news of stimulus deal

Latest News

KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather