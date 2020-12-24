Sparks church finds new way to bring its congregation together for Christmas

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing churches to change the way their congregations meet.

Current Nevada rules limit churches to 25 percent capacity.

Sparks Christian Fellowship (SCF) used to draw more than a thousand worshippers to its Sunday services before COVID. Christmas services, traditionally drew even higher numbers.

Senior Pastor Jason Hall and the SCF leaders decided to look for a different way to help bring their church family together. “We can curse the darkness or we can light a candle” said Hall. “So much normalcy has been ripped away from us that people are looking for some sense of tradition.

So, instead of holding a “traditional” Christmas service in the church pews, the church gathered at the El Rancho Drive-In Theater to watch a pre-recorded worship celebration and sermon on the theater’s four big screens.

Pastor Hall said it is important to cherish one another and to continue spreading positivity so we can all get through the crisis together.

