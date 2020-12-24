Reno & Sparks to offer free COVID testing through Walgreens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The cities of Reno and Sparks are partnering with Walgreens to offer free COVID-19 testing for local residents.

The testing will be paid for through CARES funding.

The testing will be available starting Sunday, December 27, 2020 at eight Walgreens locations:

Reno

12645 S. Virginia St.

10370 N. McCarran Blvd.

750 N. Virginia St.

305 Lemmon Dr.

Sparks

2299 Oddie Blvd.

9705 Pyramid Way

3000 Vista Blvd.

292 Los Altos Pkwy

City officials say the testing capacity is limited, so you must make an appointment that can be scheduled up to three day s in advance. The testing will also be conducted in a drive-thru, so you can remain in your car.

Children 3 and older can be tested if a parent or guardian is present.

You can make an online appointment on the Walgreens website at Walgreens.com/COVID19testing.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.