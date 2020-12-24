Reno & Sparks to offer free COVID testing through Walgreens
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:11 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The cities of Reno and Sparks are partnering with Walgreens to offer free COVID-19 testing for local residents.
The testing will be paid for through CARES funding.
The testing will be available starting Sunday, December 27, 2020 at eight Walgreens locations:
Reno
- 12645 S. Virginia St.
- 10370 N. McCarran Blvd.
- 750 N. Virginia St.
- 305 Lemmon Dr.
Sparks
- 2299 Oddie Blvd.
- 9705 Pyramid Way
- 3000 Vista Blvd.
- 292 Los Altos Pkwy
City officials say the testing capacity is limited, so you must make an appointment that can be scheduled up to three day s in advance. The testing will also be conducted in a drive-thru, so you can remain in your car.
Children 3 and older can be tested if a parent or guardian is present.
You can make an online appointment on the Walgreens website at Walgreens.com/COVID19testing.
