Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.(NORAD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:45 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi has gone off I-580 NB at the Mill exit
Big rig removed following crash on I-580
Sparks firefighters respond to a fire on Oakridge Drive on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Sparks house fire under investigation
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Ryan Eller is the owner of Mellow Fellow in downtown Reno.
Local business owner reacts to news of stimulus deal

Latest News

Fire crews extinguish trailer fire in Wadsworth
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work