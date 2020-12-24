Local chef to make Christmas meal for woman battling cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local chef is brightening up the holidays for a woman battling cancer. Shane Mathias owns Big Blue Q of Tahoe and he will make a Christmas dinner for Kelly Lund and her family.

Mathias said business is good, “We’re busy and I am happy to give back.” He follows Lund on Instagram. The two have never met, but she’s made quite the impression.

“Just following her story, the fact that she has cancer, and has two little kids, and she’s just so positive.”

Lund has been fighting cancer since 2014. She said, “I started gaining weight and I didn’t know why.”

According to Lund doctors thought she was pregnant, but the bump on her stomach was a tumor. She was diagnosed with stage IV appendix cancer. “I just made jokes, like going into the hospital, and they asked me questions and just making it kind of a fun time even though it was a horrible experience.”

Since her diagnosis she’s been in and out of the hospital. Along with the pandemic, distance learning, job transitions, 2020 brought more challenging news for Lund and her family.

She said the cancer spread to her lungs and urinary tract. “If I didn’t have chemo, the outlook isn’t very good, but with chemo I am able to add years to my life.”

Despite a tough year, Lund counts her blessings. She is thankful Mathias will cook a warm Christmas meal.

He said, “We’re going to do a beef prime rib, we are going to do a creamy Yukon gold mash potatoes with au jus gravy, roasted root vegetables, organic baby greens salad, and I’m going to bake an apple pie.”

She said, “I honestly didn’t know what to say because I never had someone do that.”

The gesture is a great way to end 2020, as for next year, Lund will take it one day at a time. “It’s mind over matter you know, just try and keep going.”

Mathias will deliver the food on Christmas day, which will be the first time the two meet in person.

