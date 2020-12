WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews responded to a trailer fire in Wadsworth Thursday morning.

The fire on West Truckee River Road was contained to the travel trailer. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#TMFR Crews knocked down a travel trailer fire early this morning in Wadsworth on West Truckee River Rd. Fire contained to structure. No injuries and cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/p9aqW4o1Jr — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) December 24, 2020

