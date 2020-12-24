Advertisement

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in the Willamette National Forest.(Lane County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

The Coast Guard said the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest on Monday.

The girl’s mother reported them missing on Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ home in Eugene and found no sign of the group.

Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, the crew spotted their vehicle, which the Coast Guard said was more easily seen because a blue tarp had been covering it. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

“After getting the family into a warm place with some food and water, we learned that their car got stuck in an area with downed trees and snow,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday on Facebook. “Thankfully, they had a blanket, some water, a tarp and snacks in the car, and were all wearing warm clothing.”

After two nights in the forest 4 year old Zelda is reunited with her mom! Zelda and her grandparents (reported missing...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi has gone off I-580 NB at the Mill exit
Big rig removed following crash on I-580
Sparks firefighters respond to a fire on Oakridge Drive on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Sparks house fire under investigation
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Ryan Eller is the owner of Mellow Fellow in downtown Reno.
Local business owner reacts to news of stimulus deal

Latest News

Fire crews extinguish trailer fire in Wadsworth
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work