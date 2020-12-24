Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing since October

Frank Figearo
Frank Figearo(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers in the disappearance of a 77-year-old man.

Frank Figearo was last since in mid-October, leaving his motel room in Carson City.

Figearo reportedly told a neighbor he was traveling out-of-state for business. Figearo apparently left most of his belongings in his room.

Figearo is 6′ tall, 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

