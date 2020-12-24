Businesses say many Christmas shoppers are buying local

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the holidays right around the corner, many people over the last few days have been doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. Although things look a lot different this year because of COVID-19, local business owners said they are seeing more foot traffic than they thought they would.

“This holiday season, people have really been shopping local. This is my 3rd Christmas here and I think it’s one of the busier ones that I’ve had,” Hannah Mclaughlin, store manager at Nomad Boutique, said.

Mclaughlin explained just in the first hour of being open on the 23rd, she had many customers coming in buying their last-minute Christmas presents.

“There’s definitely a lot of people in here grabbing gifts, getting some gift cards which is always a great gift,” McLaughlin said.

Amber Aramini, owner of Sierra Belle Boutique said she has been experiencing something similar. Despite COVID-19, she has had steady traffic throughout the holiday season but especially starting to pick up after Thanksgiving.

“It started getting a lot busier around small business Saturday so we got really lucky with that and having people support us. But even with the holidays, people are still supporting. I have had people come and only want to support local,” Aramini said.

Aramini said some people have been coming in and buying something as small as a hair tie or a face mask just to show their support. She said she hopes the traffic continues to stay consistent, even after the holidays are over.

“I’m kind of nervous. I just took over Sierra Belle so this is my first year experiencing all of this but hopefully, it stays busy but I guess we will see,” Aramini said.

Both business owners said between COVID-19 closures and restrictions and the construction in Midtown, they are grateful for the community’s support.

