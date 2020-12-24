Business prepares to open doors for the first time in months

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic, some even having to close their doors for good. After being closed for months, Brasserie Saint James has opened its doors back open for takeout.

Deane Albright, co-owner of Brasserie Saint James said originally, they weren’t sure if the business would fit as a “takeout” option. After months of revamping, he explained they have found a way to do it that works for them.

“It didn’t really fit as a takeout place and you don’t want to lose the quality of that takeout. So the chef looked at that and we have a limited menu but the limited items that will be for takeout are Brasserie classics but ones that work for takeout,” Albright said.

Takeout started on Tuesday and Albright said they will be open for dine-in starting on January 1st. He said they wanted to get the takeout option established first so that they have that to lean on if dine-in options become restricted again.

When discussing when and how to reopen, Albright said for their space, it seemed like the positives outweighed the negatives.

“Look at all of our advantages. We have a lot of outdoor areas like the rooftop and the beer garden and just the capacity we are able to sit people more safely and appropriately,” Albright said.

Similar to many other businesses in Midtown, Brasserie Saint James has seen its share of struggles prior to the pandemic because of the construction on South Virginia Street. Between that and being closed for many months, it gave them the opportunity to reopen in the best way possible.

“Being closed kind of gave us a chance to revamp the space a little bit. We have reconfigured the dining room and the pub-side. We removed some permanent fixtures to allow us to seat capacity in a different way,” Joel Rasmus, co-owner of Brasserie Saint James, said.

To start off, Rasmus said they will only be operating at 20% capacity instead of the 25% limit once they open for dine-in. On top of reopening for the first time in months, Rasmus said they will also have new beers coming out which he is excited to share with the community.

“I am really excited about the new beers we have coming out. We’re keeping our foot in the Belgium style beers but we’re also taking a step toward the trendy beers and whatnot,” Rasmus said.

Both Rasmus and Albright said they are optimistic about the future and are hopeful they will be successful in 2021.

You can order takeout now on Tuesdays from 3 pm to 9 pm and 11 am to 9 pm on Wednesday through Sunday. Dine-in starts on January 1st, and they will start taking reservations on December 26th.

