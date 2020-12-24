Advertisement

89 year old veteran gets the vaccine

Henry Westcott, 89, gets vaccine
Henry Westcott, 89, gets vaccine(Ed Pearce)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:34 PM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District held its first mass vaccination event Wednesday afternoon at the Livestock Events Center.

Those getting shots of the Moderna vaccine included one man with a long life of public service and plenty of experience lining up for an injection.

The health district is working its way through the first tier of recipients--front line health care workers. Those lining up for their shots today included staff from behavioral health and psychiatric hospitals, paramedics and the district’s own volunteers.

It takes a lot of people to operate a site like this, people like Henry Westcott who’s been out here helping run the district’s testing sites for months.

Henry is 89--a veteran of the Korean War and a helicopter pilot in Vietnam

“The thing is I’m a goer. Number one. And number two I’ve got a guardian angel through my military career. By rights I shouldn’t be here talking to you. So I’m just trying to pay back the time that was given to me.”

Wednesday he was not only helping keep things moving, he also briefly served as a model, sitting for a shot of the vaccine himself. It wasn’t his first time facing a needle

“I started at a younger age with the polio vaccine, all the other shots I’ve gotten through military assignments. It’s just another step.”

The health district vaccinated more than 300 today. They’ll do more tomorrow. With weekly shipments of vaccine the pace of these events will depend on supply and the ability to set up more sites with more workers. They urge the public to be patient and continue to observe all the precautions, including masks and social distancing. They’ll get to the rest of us as soon as possible following the guidelines, of course.

When they do we may see an ageless and apparently tireless veteran out here guiding his through the process.

“It keeps me healthy and I can pass on to others through my experience that it’s something they should do and need to do.”

