RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -What better way to give back this holiday season than by helping save a life?

Scott Edward is the senior Donor recruitment manager for Vitalant.

“Christmas to remember blood drive is full of all day appointment slots, they’ve filled up,” said Edward. “We’ve been asking people to keep making appointments for social distancing and we’ve been focusing on asking people to end the year strong.”

Vitalant pushing for blood donations through 2021 (KOLO)

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

“Everybody that comes in and donates, we will test to see what their antibody status is to see if they can be a convalescent plasma donor since its an important therapeutic option hospitals are using across the country,” added Edward.

An hour of your time and a single blood donation can help up to three patients in need and you can even help at just the touch of your fingertips.

“If you can leverage your social media and host a virtual blood drive and coordinate with us, we’ll give you a personal link to forward out and track people that can donate blood, to come down to the Vitalant centers in northern Nevada or anywhere in the country,” explained Edward.

While the donations between November and now are usually slow, Edward is hoping Vitalant will head into 2021 with a steady donation pace.

“The first couple of weeks in January are going to be really challenging for us,” said Edward. “We’ve seen a really steady support and willingness for people to come out and just kinda pull together amongst different communities in the country to help one another out.”

