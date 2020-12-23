Advertisement

Sparks house fire under investigation

Sparks firefighters respond to a fire on Oakridge Drive on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Sparks firefighters respond to a fire on Oakridge Drive on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating an early-morning house fire. It was reported at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home on Oakridge Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the house filled with smoke. The fire was put out before it spread to neighboring homes. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say it appeared to be a hoarder house, making it difficult to determine the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

