Nevada among 27 states settling with Sabre over data breach

LAS VEGAS (AP) - State Attorney General Aaron Ford says Nevada is among 27 U.S. states that will get part of a $2.4 million settlement with hotel booking system Sabre Corp. stemming from a 2016-2017 data breach.

Ford said Wednesday the Silver State will receive a little more than $47,000.

He says the breach exposed data from some 1.3 million credit cards through a Sabre business travel reservation system.

The company disclosed in a May 2017 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach had occurred between August 2016 and March 2017. Ford says notification should have been made more quickly.

