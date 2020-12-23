Advertisement

More than 16,000 vaccines administered so far in Nevada

Members of the Nevada National Guard receive the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Members of the Nevada National Guard receive the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:58 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak provided an update Wednesday from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) regarding immunization efforts in the Silver State.

The governor reported a total of 16,147 vaccines have been administered so far.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed in Nevada on December 14, 2020. As of Tuesday, December 22, 15,207 doses have been administered and reported to Nevada WebIZ, the state’s immunization information system.

So far, 940 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered since it started being distributed this week.

In a tweet, the governor said: “This is great news for our state. Thank you to all those who are helping in this effort!”

He continued: “The State is accepting the latest CDC recommendations for prioritizing vaccines, including incorporating those who are 75 & older into Tier 2. The Immunization team is working to update the playbook to include new guidance, while ensuring the plan will best protect Nevadans.”

Gov. Sisolak said an update would be coming next week regarding any new immunization recommendations.

He also reminded Nevadans to stay vigilant in mitigation measures including staying home when sick, washing your hands, and wearing your mask.

