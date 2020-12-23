Local educator arrested for child sex crimes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local educator is behind bars, accused of multiple sex crimes with a minor. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, 73 year-old James “Bob” Stapp of Reno was arrested Tuesday for multiple charges of sex crimes against a child.

Detectives have been investigating Stapp since February, who is facing three counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Investigators say the victim is known to Stapp.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

