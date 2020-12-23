Advertisement

Local business owner reacts to news of stimulus deal

By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:33 PM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday’s COVID Risk Meter conference call, Mayor Hillary Schieve said helping our businesses stay afloat is a top priority, something that will soon be aided by the long-awaited $900 billion COVID rescue package recently passed by congress.

“I thought… finally!” said Ryan Eller, owner of Mellow Fellow Gastropub when asked about his reaction to the recent news.

The stimulus package includes $285 billion for a renewed paycheck protection program, something Eller says is huge for him.

“The payroll program really targets what we need money for,” he explained. “Staffing is an issue. The PPP gives you flexibility if you have a minimal staff and end up getting busy for a little while.”

And while many business owners will say this isn’t enough, they know it’s better than nothing.

“At the end of the day is it enough For me personally? No, “he said. “But anything is helpful, I think everybody has restructured their businesses the best they can.”

