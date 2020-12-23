Free car goes to local Veteran just in time for Christmas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A stunned Dominic Eldridge enters CoAuto’s garage and gets a glimpse of his new car. Dominic was selected as this year’s recipient of the repair shop’s annual Christmas car giveaway.

“I am ecstatic. This is the best gift right now. This is amazing,” says Eldridge.

Eldridge says he lost his job a couple of months ago after his car broke down. He says he may be able to get it back with transportation, if not, there is something else out there for him—especially if he has a set of keys in his hand.

The vehicle, a Toyota Sequoia was donated by a local Rotarian who brought it to the shop for routine maintenance.

Before Eldridge’s arrival, owner Vinnie Lucido gave the car a good once over, making sure everything was in working order on the early model SUV.

The Veterans organization “Nation’s Finest” selected Eldridge as this year’s worthy vet. They say it is never an easy choice, but in the end the organization knows it made the best decision.

“Two tours in Iraq. And he came home and has been trying to succeed ever since,” says Jessica Siefert with Nation’s Finest.

This is the fifth year CoAuto has made a positive change in a local Veteran’s Life. Lucido says it never gets old.

“After 5 years it is still just pure joy. It is literally one of my favorite days of the year,” he says.

Lucido would like to thank the following local businesses for their part in making the car donation happen: Les Schwab, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Interstate Battery, JSL Auto Glass, B&R Auto Wrecking.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.