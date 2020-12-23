COVID hospitalizations putting severe strain on system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve all seen pictures of hospital patients hooked up to ventilators trying to survive the ravages of COVID; as well as hospital personnel too who are doing everything they can to save their patients.

If this is all getting too routine, today’s announcement from Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter Update should receive plenty of attention.

The community is just one tick away from the severe zone.

“This upward trend you know of hospitalizations again showing it is in the upper 89,” said Professor Aditya Nair a UNR Aerospace Engineer as he explained data he collects on a weekly basis. “So as you can see if this crosses 90 and this crosses 90 the health care system would be extremely, extremely strained,” he said as he showed two charts; one which showed total hospital beds, the other, total ICU beds in use.

The predictions and actual mapping of the virus and its impact on our area is based on testing, hospitalizations, ICU bed use and ventilator use.

While it appears the community has leveled out in some areas, the total counts are way too high.

So high, hospital personnel are already classifying patients should ultimate decisions have to be made.

“The next step is where there is a group independent which basically gets those scores, and turns those scores to rankings,” explains Dr. John Hess, a family medicine practitioner with the Pinnacle Medical Group. “And patients are ranked and then based on your ranking, you would get invasive care, and ICU bed, or ventilator. Versus, comfort care only,” he says.

This rationing of care is based on limited beds, personnel, ventilator and other medical items which have a finite number.

But Dr. Hess says this is not an inevitability. While he says the next weeks to come could be the darkest we’ve seen in terms of COVID infections, the rate could be pushed back if we all wear masks, social distance and not participate in large gatherings--especially over the holidays.

Even with the vaccine he says January will be the breaking point.

