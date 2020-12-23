Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:57 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
ICU patient at local Reno hospital
COVID hospitalizations putting severe strain on system
Cody Stauffenberg
Community tips lead to arrest of sexual assault suspect
Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville

Latest News

Rebecca Luker, left, and her husband Danny Burstein arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in...
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
Members of the Nevada National Guard receive the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
More than 16,000 vaccines administered so far in Nevada
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their...
Nevada among 27 states settling with Sabre over data breach