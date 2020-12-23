Big rig removed following crash on I-580

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews have removed a semi-tractor trailer that went off northbound I-580 near the Mill Street off-ramp Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. December 23, 2020.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver swung too wide while trying to merge onto the freeway. There was another semi truck in the way, so the driver did not have room to merge. The driver then over corrected and ended up jackknifing his rig.

There are no reports of any injuries.

NDOT closed the onramp at Mill to northbound I-580 while crews removed the big rig.

Big rig crash I580 at Mill (KOLO-TV)

Big rig crash I580 at Mill (KOLO-TV)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.