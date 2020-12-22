Advertisement

World Chase Tag marathon set to air Dec. 23

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:39 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the hottest new sports gaining audience during the pandemic will be on television for a 10-hour marathon beginning Wednesday.

NBC Sports Network (NBSN) will air multiple episodes of World Chase Tag on Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and again from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET.

Dubbed “World Chase Tag Day Across the USA,” the event showcases the world’s best parkour athletes who took part in the 2020 World Chase Tag USA Championships in Atlanta, the largest tournament in the game’s history.

World Chase Tag is what you might remember as a game of tag as a child, but much more intense, with athletes displaying extraordinary speed and agility.

In all, 16 teams compete in stages, playoffs and knockout finals to set up a final match for the championship.

Tupelo Honey, a company owned by Gray Television, handles the production of World Chase Tag. Gray Television also owns this television station and website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
Sparks Police investigates a crash on Vista Blvd. near Prater Way.
Driver identified from deadly crash on Vista Boulevard
A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 COVID related deaths in the last day
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff
Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.
Burger King giving some customers money to try dollar menu
The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
$900B COVID relief bill, including stimulus checks, awaits Trump’s signature
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine