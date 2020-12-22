WNC sells cards featuring student artwork

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College is calling on its students to help with the school’s fundraising efforts. The college is selling custom note cards so you can send someone a special holiday message or just drop them a line throughout the year. The cards feature landscapes and scenery from around the Truckee Meadows and the artwork was created by Western Nevada College students.

Funds raised will benefit the WNC Foundation and go toward student scholarships. Staff members say every little bit helps and this fundraiser will be ongoing. You can buy a pack of 10 cards for a minimum donation of $10. For more information visit the WNC Foundation Shop.

