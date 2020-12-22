Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:20 PM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A weak cold front will bring a few flakes early Tuesday morning, mainly north of I-80. This system will usher in a colder week, with highs only warming into the 40s for valleys through the end of the year. More active weather will approach the area on Christmas Day, with increasing wind and a chance of showers that night. Expect valley rain and mountain snow on Saturday, with more showers possible with a second system next week. -Jeff

