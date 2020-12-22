The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Project Update

SPONSORED: The RTC has made some major improvements to Sun Valley Boulevard. Over this last construction season, the RTC was able to make some major improvements to Sun Valley Boulevard between 7th Avenue and Highland Ranch Parkway. They increased safety in the neighborhood, benefitting drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users, by adding sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes, and improving bus stops. The RTC also repaved the roadway, added drainage improvements, and made ADA improvements so the area is accessible to everyone.

While most of the work is complete, there is some work to finish next construction season. When temperatures warm up next spring, the RTC will finish work on the intersection of Sun Valley Boulevard and 7th Avenue. They are reconfiguring that intersection to make it safer for everyone. To learn more, you can always visit SunValleyBlvd.org.

Each year the Sun Valley General Improvement District recognizes individuals, businesses, and organizations whose efforts contribute significantly to the benefit of Sun Valley. The RTC was honored to receive their Community Service Award for our work on the Sun Valley Boulevard Project.