The Road Ahead with RTC: Pedestrian Safety

SPONSORED: Pedestrian safety is a high priority for the RTC and its regional partners. Sadly, there are too many crashes that cause pedestrians to get hurt or killed. Especially during these darker months. Did you know that 80% of pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk to dawn? At the RTC, our vision is zero pedestrian fatalities. The RTC and Vision Zero Truckee Meadows want to remind everyone to use extra caution on our roadways and sidewalks. Drivers need to watch closely for pedestrians – and pedestrians should make themselves more visible when walking. Never be impaired and be out on our roads and sidewalks. Even one fatality is too many.

First, lighting can be a factor in crashes, so try to walk in well-lit areas. At night, wear bright clothing with reflectors, wearable lights and carry a flashlight. You can always use the built-in flashlight on your phone. Avoid distractions while walking, such as talking or texting on your cell phone or wearing earbuds. Use crosswalks. Finally, don’t assume vehicles will stop, even if you have the right-of-way.

Don’t be a distracted driver. Don’t talk on your cell phone and drive unless it’s hands-free. Even checking your phone while stopped at a traffic light is illegal in Nevada. Also, don’t be distracted by adjusting the radio or having conversations with passengers in your car - that might divert your attention. If you see a vehicle stopped in another travel lane, assume they are stopped for a pedestrian that might not be visible.

Go to VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com for more information. It’s recommended that parents go over some of the tips with their kids and that everyone refresh their knowledge about being safe, especially since the days are short this time of year and it gets dark earlier.