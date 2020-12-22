Advertisement

Suspect sought in multiple armed burglaries in Mono County

The Mono County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect wanted in connection with multiple...
The Mono County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect wanted in connection with multiple armed burglaries.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:19 AM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Mono County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple armed burglaries.

The burglaries happened in the White Mountain Estates area in the early morning hours of December 22, 2020.

The suspect was caught on a home security camera.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may have home security footage that could help identify the suspect to call the sheriff’s office at 760-932-7549, ext. 7.

