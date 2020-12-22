Advertisement

Sparks Police looking for suspect who fired a gun into home

(KCRG)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in an early morning shooting.

According to investigators, multiple shots were fired into a home on C Street between Rock Boulevard and 15th Street just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The people living in the home were sleeping at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

There are no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time. Detectives are calling on the community to provide more information that could help lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the Sparks Police Detective Division at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-329-4900.

