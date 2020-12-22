Chemical odor at Reno apartment building caused by pepper spray

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department says a chemical odor that led to an apartment building being evacuated was caused by pepper spray. Emergency crews responded to 340 Cheney Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night after someone reported a strong chemical odor coming from somewhere in the building.

Firefighters say it appears someone sprayed pepper spray on the door of an apartment.

Several residents had to be evacuated while emergency crews investigate the origin of the odor. Cheney Street was closed between Wells and Wheeler Avenue during the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.