Chemical odor at Reno apartment building caused by pepper spray

Reno Fire Department investigates a possible hazmat situation at an apartment complex on Cheney...
Reno Fire Department investigates a possible hazmat situation at an apartment complex on Cheney St.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan and Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:34 PM PST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department says a chemical odor that led to an apartment building being evacuated was caused by pepper spray. Emergency crews responded to 340 Cheney Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night after someone reported a strong chemical odor coming from somewhere in the building.

Firefighters say it appears someone sprayed pepper spray on the door of an apartment.

Several residents had to be evacuated while emergency crews investigate the origin of the odor. Cheney Street was closed between Wells and Wheeler Avenue during the investigation.

