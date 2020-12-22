Reno Police searching for suspect who fired shot into building

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shot fired investigation.

On December 19, 2020 around 7:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a shot fired into a building on S. Virginia Street between California Avenue and Stewart Street. Officers determined that someone fired one shot from the driver’s seat of a vehicle into an occupied building. No one was injured.

Police are looking for a blue Ford Explorer with possible disabled California license plates. A witness described the suspect as a black man.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 321-4930, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

