Reno Police searching for suspect who fired shot into building

Police are looking for a blue Ford Explorer with possible disabled California license plates.
Police are looking for a blue Ford Explorer with possible disabled California license plates.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:09 AM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shot fired investigation.

On December 19, 2020 around 7:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a shot fired into a building on S. Virginia Street between California Avenue and Stewart Street. Officers determined that someone fired one shot from the driver’s seat of a vehicle into an occupied building. No one was injured.

Police are looking for a blue Ford Explorer with possible disabled California license plates. A witness described the suspect as a black man.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 321-4930, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

