Police warn of porch pirates ahead of Christmas

A recent report by Bid on Equipment found Reno ranked 33rd in the country for people having a package stolen within the last year.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As thousands of deliveries are expected before Christmas, experts have a few reminders to keep your packages safe.

A recent report by Bid on Equipment (BOE) found Reno ranked 33rd in the country for people having a package stolen within the last year.

The report shows an increase in stolen packages this year compared to other years. Experts said with more people staying at home and shopping online porch pirates are striking throughout the year more often.

Officials with Bid on Equipment and Damon O’Connell with the Sparks Police Department (SPD) said there are measures people can take to protect their packages.

O’Connell said, “Those packages or stuff you leave out in the open or in your car, it only takes a few seconds to get in and grab them.”

The following are tips from BOE and SPD:

  • Pick up your package at the store
  • Get your package delivered at a trusted neighbor’s house who will be home
  • Get your package delivered at work
  • Activate your surveillance system
  • Request a signature
  • Leave specific instructions for the carrier

O’Connell said, “With Christmas everybody is like, just oh my gosh, I have to make sure that everything is 100% right.” He continued, “We don’t want to lose money that we work so hard for.”

If you see a porch pirate in the act, O’Connell said to not go after the suspect(s), be a good witness, get as much information as you can, and call 911.

