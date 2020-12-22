Nevada looks for final victory of 2020 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho. (KOLO) - In a season full of unknowns the Nevada Wolf Pack is back in a bowl.

“It’s a unique experience,” said Nevada Head Coach Jay Norvell. “It’s something these kids will look back on for the rest of their lives so we’re excited, and so grateful to be a part of it.”

While other teams are voluntarily skipping bowl opportunities the Wolf Pack wanted a chance to end the year on a high note.

And why not?

Nevada ended its regular season 6-2 – its best regular season mark since joining the Mountain West Conference. Oddly enough, when the Pack takes the field for the Famous Idaho Potato bowl, the game will have a small redemption factor after the Pack fell in the same bowl to Ohio on January 3.

“There just aren’t many players who played here who went through bowl games,” Norvell said of the opportunity to play. “Our bowl record isn’t what we want it to be. We want to be better. These are challenging games from teams across the country that play in good leagues and we want to represent (the Mountain West).”

The team opposite the Silver & Blue on Tuesday is the Tulane Green Wave - an opponent Norvell said might be his team’s toughest test this season.

“This is a fun matchup. They’re a talented team. They play a great style of ball, and I think it’ll be great to see the Mountain West Conference and the American Athletic Conference (compete) and a fine representative like Tulane.”

The Green Wave ended its regular season winning four of its last five games to finish 6-5. Tulane’s momentum is there. But this year’s group has never played on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium before, and will have a new offensive coordinator after the team’s regular season OC left to become Southern Mississippi’s head coach.

The only bit of history between Nevada and Tulane came back in 1992 – a 34-17 loss for the Silver & Blue. Legendary Wolf Pack Head Coach Chris Ault was on the sidelines for that matchup. He thinks there will be a different outcome this year.

“We’re going to win,” Ault said. “I think the guys have played well all year. Jay (Norvell) and his staff have done a tremendous job. I’m excited for them to have another opportunity to play. Tulane is a good team so I think it will be a good game but we’re going to come out with that (win).”

Kickoff is set for 1:30 pm in Boise, 12:30 pm in Reno.

The game will be available on ESPN.

