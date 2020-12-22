Man shot during argument at Motel 6; search on for suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the man who shot another man during an argument.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Motel 6 at 2405 Victorian Avenue.

Officers determined the suspect shot the victim then ran away.

Police said the 32-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Renown Medical where he was treated.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.