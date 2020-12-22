Advertisement

Man shot during argument at Motel 6; search on for suspect

Crime scene
Crime scene(WRDW)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:59 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the man who shot another man during an argument.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Motel 6 at 2405 Victorian Avenue.

Officers determined the suspect shot the victim then ran away.

Police said the 32-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Renown Medical where he was treated.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
Cody Stauffenberg
Community tips lead to arrest of sexual assault suspect
ICU patient at local Reno hospital
COVID hospitalizations putting severe strain on system

Latest News

Nevada takes down Tulane in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 38-27
Nevada takes down Tulane in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 38-27
Wolf Pack beats Tulane 38-27 to wrap up 2020
Nevada takes down Tulane in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 38-27
Ryan Eller is the owner of Mellow Fellow in downtown Reno.
Local business owner reacts to news of stimulus deal
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
Navy Veteran Dominic Eldridge receives free car courtesy CoAuto auto repair
Free car goes to local Veteran just in time for Christmas