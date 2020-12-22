Advertisement

Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations

The rides are for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:38 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – Lyft says it will provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities as vaccines become available across the country.

The initiative will include transportation to and from vaccination sites, as well as rides for a second dose, if they’re required. Some vaccinations require two doses about a month apart. Other vaccines will take just one.

The rideshare company partnered with several organizations such as United Way, National Hispanic Council on Aging and Anthem, a health insurance provider.

National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.

The organizations will also decide whether the rides are free or discounted.

