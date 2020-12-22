Advertisement

Enjoying winter on the Tahoe Rim Trail

By Josh Little
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter has arrived up on the Tahoe Rim Trail, giving outdoor enthusiasts some seasonable opportunities they don’t get during the warmer months.

“We can go off-trail, which is really nice,” said Lindsey Schultz, the Outdoor Programs Director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. “It’s one of the perks of recreating in the winter.”

The deeper snow and wider paths make it a popular destination for cross-country skiers and hikers with snow shoes. But some areas are susceptible to avalanches, so you’re encouraged to check the conditions before you go. And always come prepared.

“Bring extra water than you think you need, bring extra food than you think you need,” added Schultz. “Bring an extra pair of gloves. Wear layers.”

And make sure whatever you do bring with you up there; you pack back out. It’s part of the TRTA’s principles of “Leave No Trace”.

“It breaks my heart,” admitted Schultz. “There’s no one out there to clean up after you when you go out and recreate in the winter, so it’s really important for us as trail users to be responsible for ourselves.”

That includes picking up after your dog, and yourself, since most restrooms are closed. And if you place it in a biodegradable bag, those need to be taken with you, not just left on the ground. And if you’re sledding, make sure you pack out any broken pieces that are left behind.

“It’s a huge, huge issue up here in Tahoe,” stressed Schultz.

Another big issue is the pandemic. It greatly affected funding for the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, the local non-profit that takes care of and maintains the Trail.

“We unfortunately had to cancel our major fundraiser of the year, which happens in the spring. And we also had to cancel a lot of our guided hiking programs, which bring in a lot of funds for our organization,” said Veronica Palmer, the TRTA’s Development Manager.

They are holding a year-end fundraising campaign right now, where anyone who donates $100 will get a Tahoe Rim Trail Association neck gaiter. And all of the money raised will go to support their programs for next year. It’s an organization that despite a lack of funding, was able to get a lot done in 2020.

“A major project up at Echo Summit, re-routing the trail away from Highway 50 up there. We also installed some new trail in the Van-Sickle Bi-State park, including a new bridge that went in there,” added Palmer. “So we were able to accomplish quite a lot with not the same resources that we’re used to.”

You can also support the Tahoe Rim Trail Association year-round by becoming one of their members. To get more information on the organization, and find great resources about the Trail, just click on the link below.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
Sparks Police investigates a crash on Vista Blvd. near Prater Way.
Driver identified from deadly crash on Vista Boulevard
A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 COVID related deaths in the last day
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18

Latest News

Oak Room Lounge sign
New business opens despite COVID-19
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Custom cards featuring artwork created by Western Nevada College students.
WNC sells cards featuring student artwork
Reno Fire Department investigates a possible hazmat situation at an apartment complex on Cheney...
Chemical odor at Reno apartment building caused by pepper spray