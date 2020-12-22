Advertisement

DHS now accepting new Daca recipients

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:10 PM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this month, it would be accepting first time requests for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, after appeals were put on hold back in 2017. Since the announcement PLANevada is working to help DACA recipients move forward with their applications.

Hector Fong is the communications manager for PLANevada.

Federal ruling allows new DACA recipients
Federal ruling allows new DACA recipients(KOLO)

“We’ve been very busy. We’ve been serving around 200 DACA recipients helping them renew and a conservative estimate at the moment, we’re expecting 300 more applicants in the next year,” said Fong.

DACA recipient Erika Castro says the update couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Part of returning it to normal is that now we’ll be able to have it back for two years not just one year so being able to fundraise so people can afford the funds especially right now with COVID,” said Castro. “We know a lot of people lost their jobs and if people are undocumented they don’t have support from the government.”

While DACA doesn’t create a pathway to citizenship, it does provide a legal way to stay in the United States while recipients, better known as “dreamers,” from the Dream Act, attend school or go to work.

“It’s very limiting to only children of immigrants and we’d love to see these protections and a pathway extended to parents and immigrants who have been in the country for decades and who are contributing,” said Fong.

While the announcement is considered a victory for many like Castro, she know there’s a long journey ahead but says it’s one filled with hope and a better tomorrow.

“I remember when I applied for DACA in 2012,” added Castro. “It was like a light switch for my life. It not only drastically changed how I felt but the opportunities I now had available and not just the opportunities it opened up for me but me being able to feel more comfortable and reaching for my own dreams but taking advantage of those opportunities. I’m going to continue to fight to be able to stay in this country and to stay in my home state.”

For more information about PLANevada, click here.
For more information on DACA, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
Sparks Police investigates a crash on Vista Blvd. near Prater Way.
Driver identified from deadly crash on Vista Boulevard
A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 COVID related deaths in the last day
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18

Latest News

Winter has arrived up on the Tahoe Rim Trail, giving outdoor enthusiasts some seasonable...
Enjoying winter on the Tahoe Rim Trail
Oak Room Lounge sign
New business opens despite COVID-19
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Custom cards featuring artwork created by Western Nevada College students.
WNC sells cards featuring student artwork
Reno Fire Department investigates a possible hazmat situation at an apartment complex on Cheney...
Chemical odor at Reno apartment building caused by pepper spray