DHS now accepting new Daca recipients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this month, it would be accepting first time requests for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, after appeals were put on hold back in 2017. Since the announcement PLANevada is working to help DACA recipients move forward with their applications.

Hector Fong is the communications manager for PLANevada.

Federal ruling allows new DACA recipients (KOLO)

“We’ve been very busy. We’ve been serving around 200 DACA recipients helping them renew and a conservative estimate at the moment, we’re expecting 300 more applicants in the next year,” said Fong.

DACA recipient Erika Castro says the update couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Part of returning it to normal is that now we’ll be able to have it back for two years not just one year so being able to fundraise so people can afford the funds especially right now with COVID,” said Castro. “We know a lot of people lost their jobs and if people are undocumented they don’t have support from the government.”

While DACA doesn’t create a pathway to citizenship, it does provide a legal way to stay in the United States while recipients, better known as “dreamers,” from the Dream Act, attend school or go to work.

“It’s very limiting to only children of immigrants and we’d love to see these protections and a pathway extended to parents and immigrants who have been in the country for decades and who are contributing,” said Fong.

While the announcement is considered a victory for many like Castro, she know there’s a long journey ahead but says it’s one filled with hope and a better tomorrow.

“I remember when I applied for DACA in 2012,” added Castro. “It was like a light switch for my life. It not only drastically changed how I felt but the opportunities I now had available and not just the opportunities it opened up for me but me being able to feel more comfortable and reaching for my own dreams but taking advantage of those opportunities. I’m going to continue to fight to be able to stay in this country and to stay in my home state.”

