City offers free parking in downtown Reno to support local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an effort to encourage support for local businesses, the City of Reno is offering free parking downtown during the last-minute holiday rush.

Metered spaces will show a “Free Parking” message on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of this week. Designated spaces are generally the area south of Interstate 80 to Liberty Street.

Parking is free on Christmas Day and on Sundays.

Normal metered parking operations will resume on Monday, December 28.

