Advertisement

City offers free parking in downtown Reno to support local businesses

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:49 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an effort to encourage support for local businesses, the City of Reno is offering free parking downtown during the last-minute holiday rush.

Metered spaces will show a “Free Parking” message on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of this week. Designated spaces are generally the area south of Interstate 80 to Liberty Street.

Parking is free on Christmas Day and on Sundays.

Normal metered parking operations will resume on Monday, December 28.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A package of ivermectin used in horses to treat worms.
Ivermectin no treatment for COVID
Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
James Stapp was arrested on December 22, 2020 and faces multiple charges related to sex crimes...
Local educator arrested for child sex crimes
Cody Stauffenberg
Community tips lead to arrest of sexual assault suspect
ICU patient at local Reno hospital
COVID hospitalizations putting severe strain on system

Latest News

1 800 Holiday
1 800 Holiday
South Lake Tahoe City Council cancels all events until the fall.
South Lake Tahoe taking steps to support restaurants
Fighting COVID Together
Fighting COVID Together
The last three weeks for Hookava have been a record low.
Local businesses continue to struggle amid extended restrictions