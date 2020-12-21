Advertisement

Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.

You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.

It’s a four-step process:

  • Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
  • Select an item
  • Choose return pickup and appointment date
  • Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Lyon County Sheriff warns residents of phone scam with disguised caller ID
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18

Latest News

Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and...
Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’
Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78