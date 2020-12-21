Upward Bound making distance learning easier for students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It has now been a little more than eight months since students have been working on adapting to a new learning platform, but in the middle of this crisis learning from home has been a major challenge. One local program is stepping up to make sure the pandemic doesn’t get in the way of their student’s education.

Adan Albarran Ayala is a senior at TMCC High School, he said distance learning has been a challenge, he used to have to share WIFI with 5 other people in his house.

“This is one of the hardest semesters I have ever had,” Albarran Ayala said.

According to the Washoe County School District about a third of their middle and high schoolers are failing, Albarran Ayala said he fell under this statistic his first semester.

“With being at home, one, there are the distractions, two, there is like the obstacles of your WIFI cutting out or not having the audio work on your computer,” said Albarran Ayala.

Upward Bound is a college-prep program at UNR that is serving 246 students throughout Washoe and Lyon counties. Albarran Ayala is a participant in this program that is providing him with immediate solutions to his struggles. The program provided him a fast and reliable hotspot and wireless headphones.

“I can truly say that I wouldn’t be at the point where I am now with the academic success that I have made throughout these years without the help of Upward Bound,” Albarran Ayala explained.

Albarran Ayala said the program has also changed to a virtual platform, but their career development, tutoring, and educational services haven’t stopped. Counselor and coordinator Francisco Barbosa said this is truly a rewarding experience for him.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that these students who are so underrepresented in a normal year, especially in a year like this are getting access to things like tutoring when they can’t see us face to face,” Barbosa said.

This crisis has taken a toll on many of our students, but if you or someone you know is in need of help Upward Bound is always looking for new potential candidates to join the program.

