Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games canceled due to COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno announced Monday that the 2021 Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the city referred to CDC guidance stating that older adults are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The city also referenced the State of Nevada’s extended restrictions through January 15, 2021 limiting public gatherings.

The Games would have occurred in February 2021.

“Our top priority is the safety of participants and employees,” said Jaime Schroeder, City of Reno Parks and Recreation Director. “Unfortunately, it’s just not prudent to hold this event during a pandemic. We know our seniors very much look forward to the Senior Games, and we’re disappointed to have to cancel again. On a positive note, we’re still looking forward to putting on the Summer Games later this year.”

The city also canceled the 2020 Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games last summer due to the pandemic.

