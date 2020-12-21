Advertisement

Pennington foundation gives grant benefitting hundreds of local foster children

825 kids to receive $450 each for expenses and holiday gifts
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM PST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas time is a special time for all of us, and this year one local nonprofit is going to be making it even better for local foster children and their families.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said local foster parent Kate Schmidt. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The William N Pennington foundation has given a grant of $371,250 to Washoe County Human Services, who in turn, is giving it out to local foster parents. Ultimately 825 kids will be getting $450 each.

Brittney Augustenborg is a local foster parent who can attest to how much this helps.

“One of the things with being a foster parent as you always want to make sure things are fair,” she explained. “You want to make sure the kids you are taking in get the same things at Christmas as the kids already in your home.”

It may not be life changing money, but for the kids benefiting, this grant is definitely making a difference this holiday season.

