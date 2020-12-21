Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:32 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold front may bring light snow showers and breezy winds Monday night into Tuesday for far western Nevada and NE California. Colder temperatures will then linger through Christmas Eve, with highs back in the 40′s and chillier mornings. A more unsettled weather pattern is possible after Christmas through Christmas weekend with periods of rain or snow and gusty winds, however no major storms are expected.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 21
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 21(KOLO)

