Advertisement

McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China

McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China...
McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.(McDonald's China)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.” It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Lyon County Sheriff warns residents of phone scam with disguised caller ID
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Washoe County COVID-19: 627 Recoveries
Model shows Saturn in the foreground Jupiter in the background
Rare Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction begins December 18

Latest News

Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and...
Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’
Nicholas Berreman and Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman.
Man and woman arrested following officer-involved shooting in Gardnerville
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78