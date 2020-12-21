Advertisement

Lyon County Sheriff warns residents of phone scam with disguised caller ID

(AP Images)
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:51 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam that has been happening.

Deputies say scammers impersonate Sheriff’s Office personnel to try and steal money.

The scammer is able to manipulate caller ID to make the number appear to come from local law enforcement.

The caller tells the person there is a warrant out for their arrest, and the scammer then tells the potential victim that their options are either to surrender themselves to the Sheriff’s Office for arrest, or pay a “reduced” payment of the fine to adjudicate the warrant.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it will never call anyone to ask for payment over the phone or offer to negotiate for reduced payment in lieu of arrest. Anyone with questions about a warrant may call the courts or local law enforcement

